Voters in the town of Greenleaf will decide on June 20 whether to incorporate as the village of Greenleaf.
Voters who are eligible to cast ballots live within a 320-acre area centered around the State 57 and State 96 round-about in the town of Wrightstown. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wrightstown Town Hall, 1527 Day St., Greenleaf.
Greenleaf currently is an unincorporated, designated census place. The 32.3 square miles not included in the incorporation vote will remain as the town of Wrightstown.
William Verbeten, chairman in the town of Wrightstown, said incorporating as the village of Greenleaf will allow local residents to preserve their rural community.
“The decision to work with the incorporation committee to pursue village status is a means for residents to control their destiny. It also sets the stage to prevent the Village of Wrightstown and City of De Pere from annexing the town land and reducing tax base,” he said.
Stephanie Owen petitioned for incorporation.
“Becoming a village, we can better manage our municipality. We can protect our borders, our tax and revenue base from annexation, and preserve the community's identity and heritage,” she said. “The decision is up to the citizens in the core area of Greenleaf.”
Owen said residents of the future village of Greenleaf would receive the same services from law enforcement, fire protection, school, water, sewer, garbage, recycling and snowplowing that they currently receive.
Residents have two opportunities to learn about incorporation: a special meeting at 6 p.m., June 7, and an open forum at 6:30 p.m., June 14, both at the Wrightstown Town Hall. Individuals also can contact Donna Martzahl, Town of Wrightstown Clerk, 920-532-0607, townclerk@townofwrightstown.org, or Stephanie Owen, petitioner for incorporation, 920-309-1483, sowentwsd@hotmail.com.