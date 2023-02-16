The Wisconsin Bankers Association named Greg J. Lundberg, president and CEO of Fortifi Bank, headquartered in Berlin, as Banker of the Year.
Lundberg has over 30 years of banking experience, and Fortifi Bank, formerly 1st National, has been in business for more than 140 years.
Lundberg has given over 200 hours of community service in the last 12 months. He prides himself on being a “working board member” and is deeply committed to the success of The Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area and Green Lake’s Town Square Community Center, for which he serves as a board member and is active on additional subcommittees, including finance, facilities management, and business development.
Lundberg joined Fortifi Bank in 2010 after having gained experience at Citizens Bank, Johnson Bank, and Associated Bank. He currently serves on the WBA Board of Directors and has been an active member of WBA through the Building Our Leaders of Tomorrow Section and the Advocacy Officer Program.
Since assuming the role of president and CEO of Fortifi Bank in 2019, Lundberg was instrumental in raising $10 million of additional capital for the bank in late 2021, which has propelled the balance sheet growth experienced at Fortifi Bank over the last 18–24 months. The bank’s total assets increased from $509 million at the end of 2020 to $607 million as of November 30, 2022.