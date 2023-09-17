Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. opened its new world-class paint hangar in Appleton, Sept. 14, which is also home to a Gulfstream Service Center and a large-cabin completions facility.
The expansion is part of a multiyear plan announced in 2021 that provides for the entire aircraft completion process in Appleton. The expansion has created more than 200 jobs in the region.
“This latest expansion in Appleton is another example of our continued investment in people and facilities as we expand to meet the demands of the growing Gulfstream fleet,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Our customers already benefit from the quality and craftsmanship of our aircraft completions work and the unrivaled support we offer in Appleton. The opening of this new paint hangar means that we can provide even more convenience and options to Gulfstream customers.”
The custom-designed, 73,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to complete the exterior paint process for up to 48 aircraft per year and represents an investment of more than $55 million. The hangar uses a proprietary paint booth design developed by Gulfstream in conjunction with Wisconsin-based paint booth manufacturer Global Finishing Solutions.
In 2019, Gulfstream Customer Support expanded operations at the Appleton Service Center, opening a new 190,000-square-foot facility, an investment of approximately $40 million that increased maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities and included a new showroom to give customers greater access to Gulfstream’s design portfolio.
Other recent Gulfstream facility investments include a new aircraft completions center at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights, Illinois; new repair and overhaul shops at Farnborough Service Center in England; and an all-new service center at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. Service center expansions are also underway in Mesa, Arizona, and Savannah.