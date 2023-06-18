The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, celebrated 30 years of impact in the Fox Cities at an event June 8 in Menasha's Smith Park.
Since its infancy, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has served more than 4,000 individuals, which includes 320 families who are now homeowners, enhanced 20 neighborhoods through its Rock the Block programs and assisted countless individuals with various home improvement projects they otherwise could not have afforded due to its zero-interest home loan program.
“Our mission at Habitat for Humanity is to ensure everyone has access to decent, safe and affordable housing,” said John Weyenberg, CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “To be celebrating three decades of impacting lives is incredible and to hear from the families, now decades later, about how being able to become homeowners has changed their lives is even more rewarding. We’re impacting generations and that is special.”
“Habitat has changed our life completely,” said homeowner Erika Bustos.
Her family of six moved into their home last year after successfully completing the application process, performing months of sweat equity, and participating in classes.
“We volunteered at the ReStore, made lunches for Senior Crew, did construction on other homes and eventually construction on our house. We loved volunteering because we learned so much (about home ownership) from the process,” Bustos said.
In addition to homeowners, several volunteers were in attendance at the 30-year celebratory event. Some of the longest-standing volunteers for Habitat for Humanity are from the Senior Crew, a group of dedicated volunteers who commit to a somewhat regular volunteer schedule.
“I’ve been a part of so many Habitat for Humanity projects over the years,” recalls Bob Logan, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Crew volunteer since 2011. “I keep coming back for more because there is nothing like it out there. The work Habitat does is a ripple effect that can be felt throughout the community, even now 30 years later. I hope in the next 30 years even more people learn about it and understand all they offer.”
To learn more about Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.