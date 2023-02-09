MANITOWOC - Hamann Construction recently completed a 45,000-square-foot addition to Color Craft Graphic Arts, Inc., located in Manitowoc's I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus.
This is Hamann’s fourth pre-engineered metal building addition for Color Craft and increases the total plant size to 130,000 square feet. The previous expansion in 2018 was 41,400 square feet.
“Along with this much-needed 45,000-square-foot expansion, CCGA is adding team members, equipment, and systems to support their customers and continuously improve the work environment,” says president and CEO Gregg Weber.
The company's website lists the addition of a 50-inch sheeter as a significant improvement for customer service.
Color Craft Graphic Arts is an all-inclusive, single-source paperboard packaging company offering creation, production, warehousing, and fulfillment. www.ccga.com
Celebrating 90 years in business, Hamann Construction is a family-owned and operated firm based out of Manitowoc, Wis., specializing in general construction, design/build, pre-engineered building, and build/lease projects for Northeast Wisconsin. www.hamann.com.