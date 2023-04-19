Harbor House, the domestic and sexual violence agency in the Fox Cities, announced the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer Kristina Kishbaugh.
Kishbaugh is a respected transformational leader who specializes in elevating talent within teams and removing barriers to create an inclusive culture within business operations. They will use this foundation in supporting Harbor House, and those in our community that are impacted by domestic and sexual violence. Through collaborative leadership with community leaders and partners, they will work to evolve perceptions around violence and educate our community in how we can all engage in healthy relationships. These efforts will be the building blocks for lasting social and policy changes.
Harbor House Chairwoman of the Board Heidi Zich says, “On behalf of the search committee and board of directors, we are thrilled to bring Kristina on board. They are the perfect fit for Harbor House, both internally and externally, and we are eager to witness positive transformation for this organization."
Kishbaugh begins their leadership at Harbor House April 24 after a nearly 10-year tenure at Guardian Life Insurance. They can be reached at Kristina.kishbaugh@harborhousewi.org.