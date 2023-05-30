Harold Jordan, a 1972 graduate and longtime supporter of Lawrence University, and John F. Bergstrom, executive chairman of Bergstrom Corporation, will receive honorary doctorate degrees at Lawrence’s 2023 Commencement exercises on June 11.
Jordan, a former chair of the Board of Trustees who has been deeply invested in supporting Lawrence students over the past 50 years, will deliver the keynote address.
“We are thrilled to have Harold Jordan address our 2023 graduates,” President Laurie A. Carter said. “He has been a brilliant leader in the business world since graduating from Lawrence in 1972, providing guidance in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Through the past five decades, Harold has maintained a close relationship with Lawrence, unwavering in his advocacy for our students. It will be an honor to share the stage with him on this special day.”
Jordan built a brilliant career after graduating from Lawrence in 1972 and earning a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977. He’s led multiple companies, among them Madras Packaging and World Computer Systems. He has served as a corporate director of Renaissance Learning and was a co-founder of the law firm of Jordan & Keys.
A resident of Greenwood, Virginia, Jordan has long set an example of alumni involvement at Lawrence. He served on the Board of Trustees from 1986 to 2004, chairing the board from 1999 to 2001. He and his wife, Mary Donn Jordan, a 1973 Lawrence graduate, served on the President’s Advisory Council and provided additional leadership and philanthropy support for student scholarships, the Posse Scholars program, Lawrence Fellows, the Lawrence Fund, fundraising campaigns, and infrastructure projects, among other initiatives.
In recent years, Jordan has played a leadership role in the formation and growth of the Lawrence University Black Alumni Network (LUBAN), helping to connect Lawrentians of color from multiple generations.
Honorary degree to John F. Bergstrom
Bergstrom Corporation owns and operates more than 30 automotive dealership locations across Wisconsin. Glassdoor named John Bergstrom in 2020 as one of the Top 25 Large Company CEOs in the United States based on employee loyalty and feedback. In 2019, he was recognized as one of the Top 100 Fortune 500 public company board members by the National Association of Corporate Directors.
Bergstrom’s philanthropy and civic leadership in the Fox Valley have also been impressive. He has provided leadership and contributed funding for numerous community projects, ranging from the building of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in downtown Appleton to development of the outdoor skating rink in downtown Neenah.
Lawrence will hold its Commencement exercises at 10 a.m. June 11 in front of Main Hall. The Sunday ceremony will culminate a weekend of Commencement events.