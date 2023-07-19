The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved an exemption for the Shawano Paper Mill Dam permit that allows water levels on Shawano Lake four inches higher than a 2015 order.
The change came after citizens, the Shawano Area Waterways Management, Shawano County Chamber of Commerce and businesses expressed concern about the impact lower water levels would have on recreation and tourism.
Prior to 2015 the water levels were maintained at 802.9 feet for decades. The 2015 order required water levels to be maintained at 802.5 feet. Lowering the levels created navigational hazards and reduced lake access according to residents and businesses.
Shawano Lake is estimated to have a $39 million economic impact annually for the area.
State Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) said, "Shawano Lake is a dynamic recreation hub to visit and a fun and relaxing place to call home. This order is very welcome news to allow residents and visitors to continue enjoying their weeknights and weekends like they always have: safely on Shawano Lake.”
After concerns were expressed about the 2015 order, state and local officials worked with regulatory officials to obtain a temporary order for higher lake levels. The FERC required the dam owners and interested parties to conduct studies, consult other state and federal regulators, and present an application for a permanent amendment.
Cowles joined Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Representatives Peter Schmidt (R-Bonduel) and Jeff Mursau (R-Crivitz) – all of which also represent portions of Shawano Lake – in writing a letter of support for the granting of a permanent amendment by FERC.
“While a five inch difference in lake levels may not seem like a lot, in the relatively shallow Shawano Lake, lower lake levels may harm the safety, wellbeing, and property of those who enjoy recreating on or around the lake. The approvals of the temporary amendments to the dam’s operating water levels provided a band-aid, but a long-term solution was needed.”
The FERC’s final order granting the request for higher water levels states: “Commission staff finds the exemptee’s proposed raise the normal target impoundment elevation would increase recreation and boater safety,” that the proposal “would not adversely affect the environment."