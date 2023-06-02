The city of Appleton hosted a summit on homelessness May 31 at Fox Cities Exhibition Center aimed at addressing homelessness within the community.
The event brought together key stakeholders, including local and corporate businesses, downtown organizations, law enforcement agencies, government agencies, faith groups, healthcare providers, non-profit organizations, and financial institutions.
Keynote speaker Carrie Poser, continuum of care director at Wisconsin Balance of State, highlighted key strategies, including focusing on the right project types, securing adequate funding, and maintaining continuous advocacy and commitment to ending homelessness.
“It takes many systems working in sync to prevent and end homelessness. When we come together, not just once but over and over with openness and intention, we move beyond pointing out problems to co-creating solutions," said Lisa Strandberg, Executive Director at Pillars and one of the panelists at the summit. “Together is the only way we’ve ever served our neighbors well.”
According to Wisconsin Balance of State data, the average length of homelessness in the Fox Cities area has increased 20%, while Brown County experienced a rise of 57% between 2018 and 2019.
The second half of the summit featured breakout sessions facilitated by experts from a variety of local sectors. Topics included affordable housing, barriers to housing, safety and security concerns, supporting youth and elderly individuals, community collaboration, community education and the effective utilization of community resources.
Summit attendee Ariela Rosa, who serves on the Appleton Housing Authority Board and is an associate director in the development office at Lawrence University, personally experienced homelessness in New York City.
“I felt validated hearing the statistics about the economic issues families face as well as the racial disparities that exist among the unhoused," Rosa said. “While constructing more affordable housing is necessary, we must also offer outreach, case management, and support tailored to individual needs, incorporating input from those experiencing homelessness.”