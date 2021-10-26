GREEN BAY — Northeast Wisconsin households and businesses are asked to complete a short public survey about current broadband service conditions by this Friday, Oct. 29. Homes should have received the survey via U.S. Mail late last week. It also is available online, for both residences and businesses, at https://www.thenewnorth.com/broadband-access/.
New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, has partnered with the broadband consulting team of Design Nine, MSA and GEO Partners to undertake the broadband study.
Responses to the study are critical to analyzing existing broadband assets and the results will be used to guide infrastructure investment. A comprehensive set of strategies on how to best institute high-performance broadband and Internet services will be shared with each county in the region in December of this year.
“Public input is crucial to the success of the broadband study,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “Affordable, world-class Internet service is a pillar of economic success. That point was driven home over the past 19 months when work and school activities increasingly were moved to private residences due to the pandemic.”
Internet users also are asked to take an Internet speed test at https://expressoptimizer.net/test/. Live, crowd-sourced speed test results can be seen at https://expressoptimizer.net/projects/Wisconsin/speedtestmap.php. The speed test is available beyond this Friday.