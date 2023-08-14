The Howard Commons Activity Complex will open Tuesday featuring skating, a splash pad, pavilion, amphitheater and beer garden.
The center is open to residents and nonresidents.
Located at 2750 Howard Commons, the facility includes The Arnold and Gloria Schmidt Pavilion with a 60-foot-wide by 120-foot-long outdoor rink will offer roller skating in warm weather and ice skating in the winter. Skates are available for rent or visitors can bring their own skates.
The biergarten will feature 10 crat beers and 10 local wines. Some snacks will be available for purchase. Food trucks have been invited to join the biergarten on select nights.
Movie nights and live music are planned and there is indoor space available for private rentals.
For more information, visit https://www.villageofhoward.com/428/Howard-Commons-Activity-Complex