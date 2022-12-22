GREEN BAY—The U.S. Coast Guard announced that, if needed, it will conduct ice breaking operations in the bay of Green Bay to keep the shipping channel open.
Several ship transits are planned and, if conditions require, there may be ice breaking activity. Members of the public who fish, snowmobile, use ATVs, ice boat or otherwise recreate on the bay of Green Bay during periods of ice cover should be aware of this activity.
The U.S. Coast Guard conducts ice breaking to keep the shipping channel open for safe navigation and transport of economically-significant commercial shipments. In particular, this allows for petroleum products to continue arriving at the Port of Green Bay.
“The Port’s ability to handle petroleum products throughout the winter months is a key piece in the current supply chain and important for the economy of Northeast Wisconsin,” said Port Director Dean Haen. “The Coast Guard will be working to establish and maintain tracks through the ice from Rock Island Passage to the Fox River.”
The U.S. Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels. Recreational users should stay tuned to local media for the status of regional waterway closures.
Prior to each ice breaking, a 72-hour advance notice to the public will occur via broadcast notice to mariners on VHF-FM marine radio channel 16, 21 or 23, as well as public outreach through media notification and social media outlets @USCGGreatLakes on Twitter and on the Brown County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook.