APPLETON, Wis. — After receiving more than 75 nominations from across the 18 counties of the New North region, Insight Publications’ selection committee for the 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards has named eight honorees who will be recognized this August as Women of Influence in the New North Region.
The third annual class of honorees represents a wide range of influential women, including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, nonprofit founders, community volunteers and education professionals.
This year’s honorees include:
- Ann Franz, executive director, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
Lifetime Achievement
- Kristin Welch, founder/executive director, Waking Women Healing Institute
Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Ingrid Parker-Hill, family engagement coordinator, Green Bay Area Public School District
Difference Maker (Community)
- Holly Brenner, senior vice president, C.D. Smith Construction
Corporate Leader
- Emilee Rysticken, entrepreneur
Groundbreaker
- Alison Fiebig, business development director, The Boldt Co.
Young Influencer
- Nea Hahn, owner, Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio
Business Owner
- Karen Bruno, director, Lawrence Community Music School
Mentor
Honorees will be featured in a special publication and recognized at an awards ceremony Aug. 2 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center Green Bay. Ceremony tickets will be available in May. Presenting sponsors include Acuity Insurance, Oshkosh Corp., ThedaCare and U.S. Venture.
More information is available online at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence.