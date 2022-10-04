APPLETON—Insight Publications, LLC announced today that it has sold its print and digital publications as well as its associated events to Woodward Communications, Inc. based in Dubuque, IA.
Insight Publications was founded in 2007 by business partners Brian Rasmussen and Margaret LeBrun. Rasmussen became the sole owner of Insight Publications in 2018.
Rasmussen will continue in his current role as publisher, providing overall leadership and management of Insight’s products and services. Additionally, all of Insight Publication’s employees will continue with the business.
“With the additional expertise and resources Woodward Communications, Inc. brings to our efforts, Insight is now even better positioned to continue our mission of connecting business and people in the New North region,” Rasmussen said.
Tom Woodward, CEO and president of WCI, said, “We’re very excited about this opportunity as it aligns well with our strategy and purpose of providing quality local content and services that support and grow strong communities. Brian and his team have done an outstanding job servicing the Northeast Wisconsin business communities and our core strategy and values align very well, which were important aspects of putting together this opportunity.”
In addition to Insight Publications, WCI, since 1975, owns and operates Woodward Radio Group based in Appleton. For the past ten years Woodward Radio and Insight have worked collaboratively to cross promote their respective brands, content, and events.
To further enhance communication and synergy between Insight and Woodward Radio, Insight will relocate its office and operations to Woodward Radio Group’s office location, located at 2800 E. College Ave. in Appleton, in the near future.
Woodward Radio Group General Manager, Kelly Radandt said, “Brian and I have known each other since the early 1990s. I am really looking forward to seeing what our two groups of great employee owners can do collaboratively to inform, educate, entertain and connect our local communities and businesses even more.”
WCI also announced today it acquired In Business, based in Madison, from Magna Publications, Inc.
In Business’ products include In Business (magazine) and IBmadison.com, which serves the greater Madison, WI area. In Business (magazine) reaches over 15,000 business decision leaders monthly and over 6,000 weekly via its e-newsletter. In Business events include: IB Expo & Conference; Executive of the Year Awards; Exec Connect; 40 Under 40; 40 Under 40 Reunion; Commercial Design Awards; Dane County Small Business Awards; and Icons of Business.
“While Insight and In Business will continue to operate as two distinct teams and maintain their respective products and brands, this does create a great opportunity to further grow and enhance our ability to inform and educate our readers, recognize outstanding businesses and their leaders as well as provide powerful and effective print, digital and event marketing and advertising solutions to these business communities,” Woodward said.
About Insight Publications:
Insight Publications’ mission is “Connecting minds, creating insights” and offers dynamic, creative platforms for sharing business news and information in Northeast Wisconsin — from magazines and events to digital messaging and marketing partnerships.
Its primary print and digital publications include Insight on Business and Insight on Manufacturing, which serve an 18-county region in Northeast Wisconsin. Insight on Business reaches over 40,000 business decision leaders monthly and over 6,000 weekly via its e-newsletter.Insight on Manufacturing reaches over 6,400 manufacturing decision makers every other month and over 1,500 monthly via its e-newsletter.
Its events include: Invite Executive Networking; Manufacturing First Expo & Conference; InDevelopment; Women of Influence in the New North; Mergers and Acquisition Symposium; and the Insight Open Golf Event.
About Woodward Communications, Inc. and Woodward Radio Group:
WCI is based in Dubuque, IA and owns and operates community media businesses, including: print and digital community newspapers; radio; lifestyle publications; events; business-to-business publications; custom publishing, and commercial printing. WCI is a locally owned and operated employee-owned company.
Woodward Radio Group (WRG) is a recognized broadcast industry leader, having won multiple local, regional and national awards for its programming. WRG operates six employee-owned radio stations in the Oshkosh, Appleton, and Green Bay, Wisconsin markets, including 103.5|1150AM|106.3 WHBY, 105.7 WAPL, Razor 94.7|104.7, 92.9|95.9 KISS FM, KZ 104.3 and 99.1|1570AM| 95.3 The Score.