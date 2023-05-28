After publishing a commemorative 15th anniversary issue in April, Insight Publications will continue the milestone celebration by heading to the beach for a community gathering June 28 at Waverly Beach in Menasha. All members of the New North region business community are invited to attend; more information and registration is available now at www.insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/15_year_anniversary/.
The evening will include cocktails; live music by Steve Keeley; door prizes; giveaways; and an enjoyable opportunity to network with colleagues and friends, including past Insight magazine cover subjects.
Event sponsors include First Business Bank, Amundsen Davis, Miron Construction and Lodge Kohler. Action Financial Strategies is the event's music sponsor.
"I'm so proud when I look back at everything Insight has accomplished in one-and-a-half decades," says Publisher Brian Rasmussen. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the lasting impact of Insight than by bringing together all the friends we have made along the way for an awesome night of fun. I look forward to reuniting, reminiscing and reflecting on June 28."
Read the 15th anniversary issue of Insight on Business online and register to attend the celebration. The first attendees to register will receive extra giveaway items reserved for early registrants.