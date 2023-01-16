Jason Pausma has been hired as Calumet County’s Economic Development Director and will join the county in early February.
Pausma currently serves as the Economic Development Services Manager for the city of Oshkosh’s Community Development Department, and he previously served as a Senior Planner with Outagamie County’s Development and Land Services Department. He has experience with many aspects of economic development including development projects, brownfield redevelopment, real estate, tax increment finance, and business retention.
Pausma replaces Mary Kohrell, who will retire in early February after 21 years working in Calumet County, the past six as the county’s Economic Development Director.