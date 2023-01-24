North Shore Bank, celebrating its centennial in 2023, announced Jan. 23 that Jay McKenna is the new Chief Executive Officer.
Jim McKenna, previously president and Chief Operating Officer of North Shore Bank, will continue as the bank’s executive chairman. McKenna began his career at an international accounting firm, and started at North Shore Bank as vice president of finance in 1999. Under his leadership while vice president, chief financial officer, and president and chief operating officer, he has been instrumental in the growth and success of the bank.
“I’m honored to be named CEO during such a momentous time for North Shore Bank as we celebrate our 100th anniversary. Thanks to our incredible employees, we are stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to evolve our offerings to meet our customers’ and communities’ needs,” said McKenna.
McKenna, 54, serves on the boards of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee as immediate past chairman and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School of Milwaukee. He previously served on the boards of Marquette University High School and the Wisconsin Bankers Association. He has received the Zoological Society’s Emu Egg Award and Marquette High’s Alumni Service Award for his commitment and service.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Wisconsin institute of Certified Public Accountants, and is a graduate of Marquette University.
Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank is commemorating 100 years. The mutual savings bank is headquartered in Brookfield, and has assets of $2.6 billion and 43 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.