OSHKOSH—Longtime President & CEO of the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce John Casper will retire by the end of 2022. With more than 30 years in the top leadership role, Casper is the longest tenured Chamber chief executive in Wisconsin.
Casper began his career at the Oshkosh Chamber in 1987 as the director of Commercial Development and took on the role of president and CEO in December 1990. Upon his retirement, he will have served the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce for 35 years. During this time, Chamber membership grew by more than fifty percent, reaching an all-time high of 1,157 members.
“Over the past 34 years, I have had the distinct privilege to have worked for an outstanding organization and with some of the finest people I know," Casper said in a statement. "I am very proud of the many accomplishments of the organization and the positive direction that our community has taken."
The Chamber's board of directors learned about Casper's plans to retire during its March 25 meeting.
“John’s leadership, advocacy and tireless commitment serving the Oshkosh community and businesses will truly be missed," Oshkosh Chamber Board Chair Joan Woldt stated. "We hope that John knows how grateful we are for his years of service and resilience."
A Transition Committee consisting of members of the Oshkosh Chamber Board of Directors will develop a process and succession plan that will lead to the selection of a new president and CEO.
Additionally, the Oshkosh Chamber is looking for volunteer groups to assist with concession sales this summer at Waterfest. Participating organizations will receive a percentage of the concession sales to go towards their cause. To help out, contact John Casper at john@oshkoshchamber.com.