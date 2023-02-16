NEW NORTH—Insight Publications will present its first 40 Under 40 Awards May 31 in a special event.
Watch for more details in coming weeks including a list of winners which will be announced in early March. Winners will be celebrated at the event as well as in a special section of Insight magazine in June.
Honorees will be recognized based on professional and civic accomplishments. They must also live or work within the 18-county New North Region.
“On the heels of our many successful Insight events that have engaged so many people throughout the New North Region, we are excited to be adding 40 Under 40 for 2023,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen said. “While many of our partners throughout the region already have some great programs and traditions recognizing young professionals that we are proud to support, we are confident this new award will only broaden the scope and reach of those programs by bringing a regional perspective.”
Multiple sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Stephanie Crowe (scrowe@insightonbusiness.com) or Libby Vandergeeten (lvandergeeten@insightonbusiness.com) at (920) 882-0491.