Juan Corpus, an established leader of diversity initiatives within the region, will join New North Inc. as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, President and CEO Barb LaMue announced.
The appointment becomes effective Feb. 6.
In the role, Corpus will lead New North’s current diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, assist Northeast Wisconsin organizations with diversity portions of their environmental, social and governance plans and mentor local partners. He will collaborate with the six statewide minority chambers of commerce to develop a Diversity Digital Hub, strengthening regional connections to each organization. Additionally, Corpus will work to bring resources into the region, establish micro grants to minority non-profit organizations and direct messaging through social-media channels.
“We are excited to welcome Juan to the New North team,” said LaMue. “He has an extensive background in DEI initiatives, and we believe his work will help to create equitable opportunities for everyone in the New North region to be successful. His strong community involvement in Northeast Wisconsin will be an asset in building bridges between area businesses, communities and diverse individuals. This heightened engagement will be critical as our region’s diverse populations continue to grow in the years ahead.”
Corpus comes to New North following nearly a quarter-century at Humana in a variety of areas and progressively ascending roles. Most recently, he served as senior culture & engagement consultant for Group IT of the health insurance company, a position which saw him develop plans, implement strategy and manage projects in all areas of culture, including well-being, associate experience and inclusion & diversity. Corpus also worked collaboratively with Humana’s human resources team, culture teams and the Office of Inclusion & Diversity.
His breadth of work experience at Humana includes time in the areas of customer service, network administration, specialty benefits process analysis, national regulatory legislative implementation, special investigations unit processes, claims cost management and consumer experience process improvement.
“I look forward to taking my passion and background in diversity and inclusion to lead the strategic efforts of New North, ensuring that all populations feel welcomed and valued inside and outside of the workplace,” said Corpus. “There is much we can do on this front. My goal is to identify opportunities to maximize the potential of those in the region, then to create and refine operational processes to reach success.”
Corpus has extensive volunteer experience in the community and workplace. He co-founded the Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin in January 2021, becoming its president in 2022, and is a current board member of Casa ALBA Melanie, a hub for members of the Green Bay Hispanic community. At Humana, Corpus co-led the Green Bay Inclusion & Diversity Council for a decade and was vice president of the UNIDOS Network Resource Group the past two-plus years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Corpus has been a member of the UWGB Alumni Advisory Board since 2020.
Corpus also has participated in the Students of Color mentor programs at UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College.
New North, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit, regional economic development corporation fostering collaboration among private and public sector leaders throughout the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin. The counties include Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Waupaca, Brown, Shawano, Oconto, Marinette, Door, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Florence, Menominee and Waushara. thenewnorth.com