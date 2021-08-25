Appleton International Airport saw its busiest month ever in July as more than 77,000 passengers passed through the airport.
The previous high was 75,000 in March 2019. Appleton Airport’s growth is attributed to strong family and vacation travel, supported by increased flights from American Airlines, Allegiant and United Airlines. The airport also was recognized by Boyd Group International as one of the nation’s top 25 growth markets earlier this year.
“Appleton Airport is back,” Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson said in a statement. “Local travelers tell us the convenience of nonstop flights to destinations like Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver and Las Vegas make ATW their preferred departure destination, which is a big reason why we’ve rebounded to beyond 100 percent of where we were before the pandemic.”
To read more about the airport and its ATW Clean initiative, read this month’s Personality feature with Appleton Airport Director Abe Weber here.