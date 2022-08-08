KEWAUNEE COUNTY—Kewaunee County recently was awarded a $1.3 million broadband expansion grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) to continue efforts to bring high-speed internet to businesses and residents.
To date, the county has received a total of $3.7 million in grant funds since it first started down the path of enhancing broadband access for the public.
This latest grant will lay fiber in the southern half of the county, finishing a 62.5 mile route to help connect wireless broadband towers and complete a “middle mile” fiber ring for improved support. Currently, the county’s broadband partner, Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC, is placing fiber in the northern part of the county with funds from previous grants.
The county and Hilbert Communications, parent company of Bug Tussel Wireless, set a goal to seek as much grant funding for the estimated $4 million project as possible, said Scott Feldt, Kewaunee County administrator.
"We’re making it happen," Feldt said. "This effort is projected to provide broadband coverage to nearly 90% of the county, and that’s a game changer."
The $1.3 million grant is the county’s second largest grant ever received from the PSC. In 2021, the county received $1.4 million, and in 2020, the county received $960,000. In 2018, $40,000 was granted for this broadband expansion initiative.