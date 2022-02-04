Kimberly-Clark announced that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality.
Kimberly-Clark met all of the CEI's criteria, earning the designation as one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' in the United States.
Kimberly-Clark is among many Northeast Wisconsin companies that have been working on building LGBTQ+ inclusivity and equality in the workplace.
"Cultivating an environment that empowers authenticity and embraces diversity —where differences are not only recognized but valued and leveraged—is core to our ability to deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.
The full Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) report is available here.