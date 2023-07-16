Destination Kohler announced the headlining talent for this year's Kohler Food & Wine including Martha Stewart, Gavin Kaysen, Daniela Soto-Innes, Eddie Jackson, Eric Haugen, Fabio Viviani, Roger Mooking, Derrell Smith, and Chefs from America’s Test Kitchen.
The event kicks off Oct. 19 with the philanthropic Chef’s Challenge, and extends throughout the weekend with immersive culinary experiences, collaborations, and live music to explore and savor.
"Kohler Food & Wine is a beloved celebration and our desire to exceed guest expectations pairs well with our passion for partnering with acclaimed talent. The result is an inspiring event with a loose vibe, intimate feel, and stunning aesthetic,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, Group President – Hospitality & Real Estate at Kohler. “We treasure every opportunity to provide guests with the highest level of gracious living, through our service excellence, bespoke luxury hospitality, and selection of gastronomic delights – perhaps the most sharable form of art.”
Guests are invited to explore their own curated journey throughout the community of Kohler while indulging in chef-led masterclasses, unexpected tastings, and evening soirées – with opportunities to directly interact with and learn from some of the country's most innovative chefs, discerning wine experts, and esteemed restaurateurs.
Packages historically sell out within hours of going on sale, so guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at Kohler Food & Wine to receive an alert on July 25 when the packages first become available. New packages this year feature varying levels of access such as The Art of Good Taste Package with all-inclusive access to any event and a variety of VIP amenities, the Martha Stewart Package and Gavin Kaysen Package providing the only access to their intimate five-course dinners, and the Taste of the Vine Package with access to our most popular event.
The Bartolotta Restaurants are back at Kohler Food & Wine for a third year taking over one of the culinary stages for the day, as well as a signature dinner to celebrate their 30th anniversary.