Kohler is collaborating with Eagle Park Brewing Company from Milwaukee, to offer an exclusive line-up of three new craft beers and a hard seltzer only available at Destination Kohler resort properties and Lodge Kohler in Green Bay’s Titletown entertainment district.
“The partnership reflects a shared passion for quality, craft, and heritage creating new and authentic experiences for our guests that that only Kohler and Eagle Park can deliver,” said Betsy Froelich, Director of Marketing at Destination Kohler. “The new craft beverages are brewed with premium ingredients and an artisan approach that deliver refreshing and distinct flavor profiles, while the names pay homage to Kohler’s legendary golf courses and its 150-year history of innovation and bold moves.”
The beer in the collection was directly inspired by some of Kohler’s most iconic golf holes. Cliff Hanger is the breathtaking par-four No. 13 on the Straits course at Whistling Straits set along steep bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan, while Snapping Turtle is the unforgettable par-three No. 17 on River course at Blackwolf Run. Bathtub Brew is a historical nod to company origins and also draws inspiration from a fun 10-hole par-three course aptly named The Baths, while the Bold Berry moniker stems from Kohler’s legacy of bold design leadership.
Eagle Park Brewing Company was founded by brothers Max and Jack Borgardt and is named after the combined streets they grew up on in Wisconsin.
"Kohler is a family company that has built a legacy of high-quality manufacturing, design, and hospitality for 150 years in Wisconsin. It's been inspiring as a six-year-old family run company to work with Kohler to develop these products – and now surreal to see those beverages being served on legendary golf courses that have brought international attention to our home state of Wisconsin,” said Eagle Park owner Max Borgardt.
The full lineup is available at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run golf courses, Destination Kohler’s food and beverage outlets, and at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay. Six-packs of cans are also available for purchase at Woodlake Market in Kohler.
On Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., Kohler will host a craft brew pairing dinner at the Whistling Straits Irish Barn. Eagle Park owners Max and Jack Borgardt and their brewmaster will attend to mingle with guests and speak about the beers, while attendees enjoy a curated menu showcasing seasonal ingredients created by Chef Zeke Fitzgerald. o learn more about the event and menu items, and to purchase tickets, visit DestinationKohler.com and click on the activities and events tab.