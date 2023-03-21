MARINETTE -- KS Large Bore Pistons LLC broke ground Tuesday for a 35,000-sqaure-foot addition at its Marinette plant.
The company expects to add up to 30 jobs as a result of the expansion which will be complete in the fall and operational in spring 2024. Keller Builders is the general contractor.
KS manufactures pistons used in power generating equipment, locomotives, ocean liners and large commercial engines.
The company was acquired by Swedish based Swedish Koncentra Group in January and is operating as KS Kolbenschmidt US or KSU. Company officials said the acquisition allows further investment into the piston business including products that serve the renewable and sustainable energy markets.
KS Large Bore Pistons also has plants in China and Germany.