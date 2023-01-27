NEENAH – ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced the retirement of President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him, effective March 31.
Ash joined ORBIS in 2003, was named vice president of finance in 2004 and assumed the role of president in 2009.
“It was a privilege to have served ORBIS,” Ash said. “I worked with incredible employees, customers and community members, and am confident in ORBIS’ continued success and growth under Norm’s leadership and vision.”
“Bill continuously demonstrated Menasha Corporation’s values in action and an ability to ‘get things done,’” said Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation. “We thank Bill for his outstanding leadership and contributions that have positioned ORBIS as the industry-leading reusable packaging company.”
Kukuk started his career with ORBIS in 1998 as an associate product manager. In 2009, following numerous promotions within ORBIS’ product management group, he was appointed vice president of marketing and product management.
In 2018, Kukuk was named to the newly-created position of vice president and general manager of the ORBIS Custom Business Unit. In 2020, he assumed the role of executive vice president of sales and in 2022 added marketing and product management to his responsibilities.
“I’m exceptionally honored to be named president of ORBIS,” Kukuk said. “Our people and our products make a real impact on our customers’ supply chains. There is no better time for sustainable, reusable packaging in this ever-evolving circular economy. It’s my privilege to serve as a steward of this brand.”