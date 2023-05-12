The Department of Labor has released a new “Employee Rights Under the Fair Labor Standards Act” poster to reflect an update required by the Provide Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act.
The Department of Labor also made minor changes to the Family and Medical Leave Act poster.
Under the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, most employees have the right to break time and a private space to express breast milk for their nursing child.
On June 27, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will update its “Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal” poster with information about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
These mandatory posting changes come on the heels of an October 2022 change to the EEOC “Know Your Rights” poster. In addition to the federal posting changes, over 35 state posting changes have already been announced in 2023, with many more expected to follow.
Summary of Recent and Upcoming Labor Law Poster Changes
- October 2022: EEOC Know Your Rights Poster
- January-April 2023: More than 35 State Posting Changes
- April 28, 2023: DOL Employee Rights Under the Fair Labor Standards Act Poster
- June 27, 2023: EEOC Know Your Rights Poster
“Employers often expect labor law posting changes to occur in January,” said J. J. Keller Human Resources Editor Terri Dougherty. “These updates show that a mandatory change can occur at any time of the year. An update service ensures you have the most current federal and state posters whenever changes occur.”