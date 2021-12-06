PLYMOUTH — Lakeland University has launched a new program with local employers that helps young people train in manufacturing careers.
Lakeland's Learn & Earn program is designed for upcoming or recent high school graduates who may want to earn a four-year degree, but due to a variety of reasons they have decided to enter the local workforce and not continue their education.
The program allows new members at partner companies to complete a full year of college while beginning their career at a company invested in their success. The three initial partner companies are Sargento, Masters Gallery Foods and Johnsonville, LLC.
Learn & Earn leverages Lakeland’s Cooperative Education program, which allows students to earn academic credit for professional work experience along with their academic courses.
Lakeland will work with the student’s employer to create a schedule that will allow them to balance their academic and career goals. Students in the Learn & Earn program will join a community of like-minded students who will be on the same academic and career journey.
“We want local high school graduates to understand that they don’t have to pick between college or work, they can do both,” said Rachel Carlton, dean of Lakeland’s Kellett School for Undergraduate & Graduate Studies. “Our Co-Op team is able to help individuals navigate the application process and help determine the types of careers individuals may be best suited for, leading to long-term success.”
The program addresses the cost of school, which can be a barrier for many students and their families.
“By pairing Lakeland scholarships with competitive employer wages and tuition benefits, students can start their career and finding an affordable way to complete a college degree,” Carlton said. “Our program puts students in a position to graduate with little to no debt.”
For the employers, the program is a new way to recruit members and expand their skill sets.
Lakeland will assist students in choosing an employer partner that will be a match for their career goals. Lakeland’s Co-Op team will help students navigate the application and on-boarding process with their chosen employer.
Upon hire, students will have a customized work schedule allowing them to work and take classes with a cohort of students who are on the same academic and career journey. Students will complete a full year of academic coursework, including Cooperative Education courses where students earn credit for their work-based learning.
The program follows a national trend of marrying work and going to school as a way for students to earn a college degree.
To learn more, visit the program’s website at Lakeland.edu/learn or email getstarted@lakeland.edu.