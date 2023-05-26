Lakeside Foods in Manitowoc has appointed several senior leaders to new positions due the company’s growth and business integration of subsidiaries Riverside Foods and Cher-Make Sausage.
Mark Smith has joined Lakeside Foods as chief financial officer. He will lead the finance, accounting, legal and information technology functions, replacing current CFO Denise Kitzerow who is retiring in July. Smith brings 18 years of corporate finance and business leadership experience from Chicago-based Littelfuse, Inc., a publicly-traded global manufacturer of electronics components. Smith will be relocating to Manitowoc with his family.
Kevin Lien has been promoted to chief operating officer. In this role, he will oversee operations, quality assurance, supply chain, continuous improvement and sales/marketing. Lien has served in the role of vice president-business development for three years. He previously worked at Welbilt/Manitowoc Foodservice in various leadership capacities.
Nick Brisch has been promoted to vice president-supply chain. Brisch joined Lakeside Foods in 2006 as a sales associate before moving into corporate operations and taking on progressively greater responsibilities in business analysis and supply chain. Brisch lives in Manitowoc and is on the board of directors for the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA and St. Francis of Assisi School Foundation.
Lakeside Foods is a supplier of frozen and canned foods to the retail, food service and industrial sectors. Since its beginning in 1887 as a small pea-canning plant, Lakeside Foods has expanded to 14 production facilities, producing canned and frozen vegetables, canned meat, smoked sausage and hot dogs, canned dry beans, frozen desserts, appetizers and canned pet food that are distributed in 14 countries. Lakeside Foods manages its vegetable growing and harvesting operations through a network of regional farmers. The company is family owned and based in Manitowoc.