Two long-time Manitowoc businesses are coming together as Lakeside Foods, Inc. is purchasing Cher-Make Sausage Co.
Lakeside, a leading frozen and canned foods manufacturer, enters a new product category with the purchase of the 93-year-old sausage maker that produces summer sausage, hot dogs, ring bologna and bratwurst at its Manitowoc-based plant. The purchase will benefit Lakeside’s current customer base.
“The acquisition will further diversify our product offerings for Lakeside customers and open up new avenues for business growth and product innovation,” said Joe Yanda, president and CEO of Lakeside Foods.
Likewise, Cher-Make will benefit from business growth opportunities through Lakeside, said Tom Chermak, president of Cher-Make Sausage.
Under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including Chermak, will remain in place. Day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted, and Lakeside plans to retain all Cher-Make employees at its Manitowoc location.
“We’re excited to enter this new food category,” Yanda said. “Our goal is to build on Cher-Make’s success, and we will invest in its operations to continue to grow its customer footprint and distribution.”