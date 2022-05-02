GREEN BAY—The Green Bay Packers announced today the USA Cup exhibition match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23, the first-ever soccer match to be played at the historic American football stadium.
The Packers joined representatives from FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Monday morning to make the announcement. The USA Cup is part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, during which they will also stop in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20. Before traveling to Green Bay, Manchester City will also be playing an earlier fixture on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston against Club América as part of their 2022/23 preseason trip in the U.S.
“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”
Founded in 1900, FC Bayern Munich is the most successful club in German history with 31 national titles and six Champions League titles. Manchester City, the reigning Premier League Champion, was originally founded as St. Mark’s West Gorton in 1880, securing a European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles in the last seven years and six FA Cups.
This will be the second meeting between the clubs in the U.S. after Man City defeated FCB 3-2 on July 28, 2018, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in an International Champions Cup match.
The Packers organization partnered with Cardenás Marketing Network (CMN), an award-winning touring, booking, sports and multicultural marketing agency, to bring the exhibition match, also referred to as a 'friendly,' to Green Bay. Lambeau Field, the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL, has hosted a variety of non-Packers events over the last decade, including concerts and a college football matchup.
Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. CDT at Ticketmaster.com. Packers Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 5, with additional details provided via email from the Packers ticket office. Season ticket holders and official supporters clubs for FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will have a separate presale window for tickets starting May 3 at 10 a.m. in their local time zones. Prices range from $35 to $160.
The match will begin at 6 p.m., with further details regarding broadcast network, match weekend activities and stadium information to be announced in the coming months. Parking for general ticket holders will be $20, first-come, first-served, in the Lambeau Field parking lots.