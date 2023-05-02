Lawsonia Golf Course in Green Lake County will host the Wisconsin PGA Professional Championship Sept. 11 and 12.
Presented by Cadillac, Club Car, Corebridge Financial and Rolex, the tournament will be played on Lawsonia's Links Course. Lawsonia is the 79th ranked course in the United States by Golf Magazine.
The tournament is part of a series offered to professionals. The championships will again be offered in the member, assistant and senior categories.
The assistants will complete their 36 holes in one day, while the seniors will split up their two rounds between two days. Meadowbrook CC in Racine will play host on July 17-18. It will mark the first time the club has hosted either of the championships.
In addition to the individual stroke play championships there will be plenty of chances for the PGA professionals in the state to tee it up with their colleagues. The in-state calendar starts and finishes with back-to-back pro-pros featuring the scramble and better ball formats.
This year’s pro-pro venues include Koshkonong Mounds CC, Beloit Club, Pine Hills CC and Hartford GC. As for the sought after Pro-Assistant title, teams will make the trek up to Minocqua Country Club Sept. 18. Finally, the season-long Four-Ball Match Play Championship will return for the 12th straight season.
For more information about all of the Wisconsin PGA tournaments including opens, pro-ams and the premier Suter Ward Group at Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open go to wisconsinpga.com.