Forty-three students graduated on May 25 from the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. During the program, participants served as adjunct members on 31 different boards and committees throughout the community as well as leading a community fundraiser raising $32,596.60 to benefit Winnebago Literacy Council and the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Foundation - Leadership Oshkosh Program.
The program was started in 1989 by the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, initiated by Ed Williams, to help people grow and develop into community leaders. This year marks the 34th program year. Since its founding, 1,191 people have graduated from the Leadership Oshkosh program.
Joe Ferlo, president & CEO of The Grand Oshkosh received the Leadership Service award for his guidance on the program’s Arts & Culture Day. Ferlo has been an ongoing champion for not only the Leadership Oshkosh program, but also the city of Oshkosh. The Ed Williams Leadership in Action award was given to Jessica Meidl, downtown BID manager. Since Meidl graduated from Leadership Oshkosh, she has been inspired to increase the beautification efforts and public art downtown. She has been instrumental in getting at least one large-scale mural installed every year since 2021. Two murals are currently being installed. Additionally, Meidl was part of a team that wrapped utility boxes, working with the city to change ordinances to allow business owners to put flowerpots and other things that increase curb appeal outside their storefronts.
Leadership Oshkosh is a nine-month program that provides current and emerging leaders with information about the community’s opportunities and challenges. The program brings together a diverse group of individuals who, at the end of the program, are better equipped to make key decisions affecting their own organizations, the community and themselves.
For more information about the Leadership Oshkosh program visit https://www.oshkoshchamber.com/leadership-oshkosh/.