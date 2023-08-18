Weidert Group President Greg Linnemanstons invites participants at Manufacturing First Expo & Conference to attend his breakout session and explore the capabilities of artificial intelligence to boost sales and marketing teams’ effectiveness.
The event will be held Oct. 25 at the Resch Expo in Green Bay and Weidert Group is a Manufacturing First Gold Sponsor.
Greg’s session, “Artificial Intelligence: How Industrial Sales & Marketing Teams Can Leverage its Power” will deliver insights and action steps for industrial business development leaders that will enable them to leverage AI to save time, improve quality, advance innovation, and enhance the human experience — in their marketing and sales efforts, and beyond.
“We’re at a pivotal moment in the digital transformation where AI isn’t just an option; it’s an everyday tool that can support growth for every business,” Greg said. “It’s well past time to start exploring AI’s incredible potential — if you’re not already — and learn how it’s revolutionizing sales and marketing for businesses in industrial and manufacturing sectors.”
The event will also feature keynote speaker Bill Fournet, executive leadership coach and expert on transforming disruption into opportunity in an evolving workplace. Fournet will delve into the importance of a leader’s strategic perspective to empower their teams to thrive, even in an era of constant disruption.
Manufacturing First is a unique opportunity in Northeast Wisconsin where attendees can learn, share, and experience the innovations driving the industry forward. Register before Sept. 9 to take advantage of $110 early bird ticket pricing, a $50 savings. Use promo code MFGFIRST20 to get $20 off a ticket. Register and learn more at www.insightonbusiness.com/manufacturingfirst/.