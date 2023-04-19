The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting two listening sessions May 3 to share updates and seek public input on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in the city of Marinette, the town of Peshtigo and surrounding communities.
The listening sessions are the 19th in a series of public input opportunities hosted by the DNR for area residents.
The May 3 listening sessions will be conducted in person at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Marinette. Attendees can also participate virtually via Zoom. Pre-registration is not required.
The listening sessions will include routine updates from the DNR and the Department of Health Services regarding the status of the PFAS investigations in the community.
The public is strongly encouraged to submit questions in advance through email at DNRJCIPFAS@wisconsin.gov or by telephone at 1-888-626-3244.
PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.
The contaminants have made their way into the environment through spills of PFAS-containing chemicals, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.
Additional information is available at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/PFAS/Marinette.html