Little Rapids Corporation through The Egan Family Foundation donated $4,000 each to Shawano Pathways and Howard Fire Soccer Club.
The donation to howard Fire Soccer Club provides opportunities for players of all abilities to enjoy the game of soccer. The TOPSoccer Program, designed specifically for players with disabilities, fosters inclusivity, skill development, and joy while creating relationships and companionship.
Each participant is paired with a dedicated buddy, who offers personalized assistance during training sessions, ensuring that every player has the opportunity to fully participate and experience soccer.
The Little Rapids -Egan Foundation was put in touch with TOPSoccer through a 28-year employee Michele and her daughter, Tatum Lardinois.Lardinois was nominated 2022 Wisconsin TOPSoccer Coach of the Year and has been coaching multiple levels for 3 years.
“I love getting to know each and every participant in our program and watching them grow and develop," she said.
The Howard Fire Soccer Club also purchases and provides specialized equipment designed to cater to the unique needs of its players. The assortment of equipment includes sensory balls, rattle balls for the visually impaired, oversized balls for those players with physical impairments and other adaptive gear.
The support from Little Rapids Corporation - Egan Family Foundation will be dedicated to equipment, as well as towards facility rentals for the three regular seasons, which are fall, winter and spring.