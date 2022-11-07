DE PERE—Robinson Heating & Cooling, LLC, a custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning provider in Northeast Wisconsin, has transitioned to new ownership separate from its former parent company, Robinson Inc.
Partners Mike Taicher and Eric Selissen have a combined 50-plus years of experience. The same experienced team of highly trained technicians, installers, project manager and estimators will continue to provide HVAC products and services to Robinson customers.
“We are retaining the Robinson Heating & Cooling name because it is an established brand that our customers know and trust,” Taicher said. “Contractors and consumers alike value consistency, and we want to assure all of our commercial and residential customers that our commitment to quality will not change.”
Robinson Heating & Cooling has moved its administrative offices, retail operations and service center to a new location at 1649 Sand Acres Drive in De Pere. Customers can purchase filters and other accessories, along with pay invoices at this new location.
Robinson Inc. leadership made the decision to separate Robinson Heating & Cooling from the parent company to allow this specialty service to stand out, grow, and continue to be successful. The new logo illustrates the company’s fresh start.
“As the Robinson family of businesses continues to expand, it became evident Robinson Heating & Cooling would benefit from developing its own identity,” Selissen said. “Our customers will not notice any change in our level of service or quality of products. We are proud to carry on the Robinson name in this next chapter of our company’s proud history.”
Robinson Heating & Cooling has been serving Northeast Wisconsin since 1975.