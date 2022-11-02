CLEVELAND—A new partnership between Lakeshore Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is creating new opportunities for students in the lakeshore area who are considering a bachelor's degree. Under the agreement, Lakeshore students who graduate with the college’s new Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree can enroll at UWO with guaranteed junior standing.
The new associate degree programs launched with the start of Lakeshore’s fall term. Both degrees cover general education requirements for a student whose goal is to transfer to a four-year college to earn a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree. Students enrolling in the AA and AS degrees have access to federal financial aid and veteran’s benefits while taking their general education courses at Lakeshore.
“This new partnership with UW-Oshkosh means our students and our community will have more options available as they start their baccalaureate journey,” said Lakeshore President Paul Carlsen. “We are thankful for Chancellor Leavitt’s leadership and vision in establishing Lakeshore as meaningful transfer partner with UW Oshkosh.”
Lakeshore’s new general studies degree programs require 60 credits including elective courses that allow students to select courses that appeal to their future career plans. The first group of students in the program began classes August 22.
The agreement is another example of how higher education officials in the Fox Valley and northeastern Wisconsin are responding to needs in the region, said UWO Chancellor Andy Leavitt. "You don't have to zoom out on any map to realize UWO and Lakeshore Technical College are neighbors,” Leavitt said. “The lives and journeys of our students often intersect, and now we can celebrate and promote one more fundamental way we are, together, making it easier for learners to access and progress toward a college degree, earning outstanding credentials and experience along the way.”
UWO is a popular choice among the more than 400 students who transfer each year from Lakeshore to four-year colleges. Carlsen says students start on their path to a bachelor’s degree at Lakeshore not only because of the college’s affordability, but also its low faculty-to-student ratio, fewer distractions, and location close to students’ homes.
For more information or to inquire about these new programs, visit gotoltc.edu/general-studies-transfer.