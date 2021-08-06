Current and future Lakeshore Technical College students impacted by COVID-19 will benefit from a $2.87 million competitive grant awarded to the school — the largest in its history.
LTC’s portion is the largest amount awarded in Wisconsin and among the largest awarded in the country. Funds will be used to address gaps created by the onset of the novel coronavirus at LTC and in the local K-12 system.
“These funds will be leveraged to have a transformational impact on our student experience,” said LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen.
The college has offered safe in-person instruction since fall 2020. LTC also offers online, iFlex and competency-based learning options.
The grant funding is part of the CARES Act and the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education. The entire cost of the program, $2,873,887, will be financed through the federal grant.