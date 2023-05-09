The world premiere of Doug Orchard’s business documentary, “M&A,” a documentary on mergers and acquisitions, will be shown at 7 p.m., May 11, at Marcus Bay Park Cinema, 755 Willard Drive, Green Bay.
A red-carpet event kicks off the evening at 6 p.m.
“The documentary focuses on the fact that only 20 percent of businesses ever sell, with the rest liquidating or closing their doors,” said, Scott Bushkie, founder and managing partner of Cornerstone Business Services, Green Bay. “When Doug contacted me about being a part of this documentary, I knew it was something I had to do. His work brings to life the very real challenges business owners face and the common mistakes they make when selling their business.”
Bushkie has held leadership positions in the top industry associations including the Wisconsin chapter of Midwest Business Brokers & Intermediaries association, the International Business Broker Association and M&A Source to name just a few.
In addition to Bushkie, other notable business leaders featured in the film include:
- Norm Brodsky, who built an $180 million company, went bankrupt at 45, rebounded to build a new company and sold it for $110 million. He currently owns three companies and Birthing of Giants Entrepreneur Fellows Program.
- Verne Harnish co-founded Growth Institute, an online training company that has helped mid-market companies in over 50 countries learn and implement the latest business methodologies. He also founded the Entrepreneurs' Organization and for 15 years chaired its CEO program, the "Birthing of Giants," held at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- John Brown is an attorney, author and speaker who has guided hundreds of business owners through the most important financial (and emotional) transaction of their lives: the exit from their companies. After selling his successful law practice, he founded the Business Enterprise Institute focused on exit planning.
“Whether you own a privately held business or are part of a family run business, this documentary provides incredibly useful information,” said Bushkie. “Selling a business is the biggest financial transaction of most business owners’ lives – you need to do it right.”
To get a sneak peak of the movie, the trailer can be viewed here.
The premiere is open to all business owners, but an RSVP is required by going to: https://bit.ly/theMAfilm. Business attire suggested.