The M&M Area Community Foundation wants to remind and encourage nonprofits across Marinette and Menominee Counties to apply for a mini grant of up to $750.
Additional details about the program may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at mmacf.org.
Applications will be accepted until the end of this year. Both the application process and the follow-up requirements have been streamlined. Submissions will be reviewed weekly with funding awarded within approximately two weeks if granted.
For more information on how to help local nonprofit partners thrive, please contact the Foundation at 906-864-3599 to learn how you may contribute to the Mini-Grant Fund.