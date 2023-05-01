Manitowoc Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Nichols has resigned, according to an announcement from the chamber's board of directors.
She resigned to spend more time and to be closer to her children and grandchildren and begin a new chapter in her career.
The board of directors expressed appreciation of Nichols and her contributions to the chamber and wished her success for the future.
The Chamber will now begin the process of recruiting and appointing a new executive director.