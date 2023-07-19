The Chamber of Manitowoc County board of directors announced Abbey Quistorf has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director.
“The board is looking forward to the new insights and skills that Abbey will bring to her new leadership role and the contributions she will make to build on the positive work left by her predecessor, Karen Nichols," said Scott McMeans, chair of the chamber board. "Along with the chamber’s small yet powerful staff, Abbey’s track record of active community involvement, financial planning, and board level work will position her to further advance the Chamber’s commitment to fulling its mission to the members.”
Quistorf has been with the chamber for15 years serving in her most recent role as finance and program manager. She is a Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduate and holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She currently resides in Manitowoc County with her husband and daughter.
"I am both honored and excited to serve as the chamber’s next executive director," Quistorf said. "I look forward to continuing to promote community collaboration while working with the board, our volunteers and staff to continue to provide valuable resources for continuous and sustainable growth within our community.”