MILWAUKEE – Nine Wisconsin companies were declared winners of the 34th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards for outstanding achievements in manufacturing, Feb. 16, at a black-tie banquet in Milwaukee, represent.
The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.
Companies were evaluated on areas including financial growth, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees, safety, and effective research and development. Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.
Four Grand Award winners, based on company size, were recognized and five companies took home Special Awards for specific achievements.
Grand Awards:
Small Category - Federal Tool & Engineering, LLC– West Bend
Medium Category - Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point
Large Category - Paper Machinery Corporation – Milwaukee
Mega Category - Hydrite Chemical Co. – Brookfield
Special Awards:
Investment in the Next Generation - Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn
Exceptional Entrepreneurialism - Dane Manufacturing – Waunakee
Single Source Strategy - Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha
Heart of the Badger - Volm Companies, Inc. – Antigo
Commitment to Continuous Employee Development - Charter Manufacturing Company, Inc. – Mequon
Additional information can be found online at wimoty.com.