The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance announced release of the 2023 All Stars Magazine.
The annual careers magazine features local manufacturing employees nominated by Alliance member companies. There are also two All Star Mentor award winners who strengthen their workforce or provide outreach to schools or the community. The magazine's online version also includes hyperlinks to three-minute videos highlighting each award winner.
Manufacturing offers prominent careers, and the NEW Manufacturing Alliance All Stars have been promoting that since the first issue in 2009. More than 270,000 magazines have reached the hands of students in Northeast Wisconsin high schools and technical colleges, as well as their instructors and manufacturing leaders. More than 180 manufacturing employees have been spotlighted in the publication.
The 2023 All Stars Magazine cover features Vijay, a senior test engineer at Fives Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac. "Over the last 9 years Vijay has consistently continued to develop his skills and knowledge, enthusiastically accepting ever more challenging assignments,” stated Wade, manager of software & test engineering.
All Star Award winner Rachel, a CNC production operator at STRYKER, in Appleton encourages others to enter the manufacturing industry. " It is rewarding to see a drawing of something then see the pieces actually come to life as a finished product!”
This year’s issue also features past All Stars showcasing the career progression in manufacturing. Brad with TIDI Products, was a 2020 All Star. He shared, “Manufacturing is abundant and alive, and it has no “paper ceiling.” Manufacturing careers and advancement are an opportunity for anyone regardless of college degree.
2023 All Stars Magazine features the following winners of the All-Star and Mentor Awards:
- Vijay - Fives Giddings & Lewis
- Rob - Georgia-Pacific
- Angel - Georgia-Pacific
- Aaron - Great Northern Laminations
- Britany - HUI Manufacturing
- Vanessa - HUI Manufacturing
- Nate - KI
- Cody - Nicolet Plastics
- Rebecca - Robinson Inc.
- Paige - Rockline Inc.
- Clayton - Samuel Pressure Vessel Group
- Rachel - STRYKER
The All Stars are manufacturing employees between the ages of 18 – 36 years of age. This year, two additional employees outside of the age range were also recognized for their contributions: Margie with AriensCo. And Ed with Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats.
To view the 2023 All Stars online publication go to 2023 All Stars (insightdigital.biz) or www.newmfgalliance.org.
The NEW Manufacturing Alliance is a group of manufacturers working together with educational institutions, workforce development boards, chambers of commerce and state organizations to promote manufacturing throughout Northeast Wisconsin. .