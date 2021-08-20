The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, the state’s largest manufacturing conference, is slated for Oct. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. The annual event provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow their business and is designed for them to partake in networking, showcase industry advances, highlight successes and announce their latest developments.
This year’s event, taking place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a keynote presentation from Dr. Rick Rigsby, president and CEO of Rigsby Communications and the author of “Lessons of a Third Grade Dropout,” a best-selling book. He is also known for a speech he gave on hope in 2017, which became an internet sensation viewed by more than 300 million people worldwide. Rigsby’s audiences include Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, service organizations and professional sports organizations, including the PGA and NFL. Following Rigsby’s speech, Oshkosh Corp. President and CEO John Pfeifer will offer a special presentation.
The expo hall opens at 9:30 a.m. and will feature more than 150 exhibitors. The day also includes several breakout sessions covering some of the most pressing issues facing the manufacturing industry. The event concludes with Power Hour, where attendees can win prizes, and a cocktail reception on the expo floor.
As a leadup to Manufacturing First and in celebration of the kickoff of October as Manufacturing Month, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance will host a virtual panel discussion on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. on the topic of talent attraction and retention. It will feature panelists from AriensCo, CMD Corp., Elevate97 and Sargento Foods. Learn more about the virtual event at newmfgalliance.org.
Registration for Manufacturing First is open at manufacturingfirst.com. Sign up by Sept. 2 to secure the early-bird rate of $99. After that date, prices increase to $149.
Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Insight account executives Stephanie Crowe, 920-284-5875, Steve Dreger, 920-574-8835, or Noah Rasmussen, 920-428-3123, to discuss opportunities. For any additional questions about the event, please contact Ann Franz, NEWMA executive director, at 920-498-5587 or Ann.Franz@nwtc.edu.