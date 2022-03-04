MARINETTE—Winsert has been acquired by Altus Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on middle market manufacturing companies headquartered in the U.S.
Company officials said the acquisition will allow Winsert to accelerate growth as well as create added value and capabilities that will benefit both current and new customers.
"Combining our history, assets, and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at Winsert a great feeling of optimism for the future," said Trisha Lemery, Winsert’s president and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to expand our capabilities and bring Winsert’s alloy solutions into new end markets.”
Altus Capital Partners invests in companies that offer a proprietary differentiator in the marketplace. Winsert is a global provider of innovative alloy solutions, with a portfolio that consists of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, aerospace, and industrial valves.