SHAWANO—Marion Body Works opened its new manufacturing facility in Shawano and with it is seeking to hire about 50 new workers.
During the past five months, the Marion Body Works team has been transitioning the commercial truck body line into the new facility. Covering 113,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,000 square feet of office space, the expansion is aimed at facilitating continued growth of the product line.
The new facility officially opened Oct. 21 and is Marion’s second operating plant in Wisconsin. It is located at 105 Plank Road, Shawano, 22 miles east of the company's main headquarters.
“This new manufacturing space is a huge step for the Marion Body Works family. I say family because that truly captures our culture,” said Curt Ignacio, president and CEO of Marion Body Works. “At Marion Body Works, we make sure our employees have the tools they need to be successful, and this space will allow them to do just that, while also allowing us to better meet the needs of our customers.”
Marion Body Works is a leading national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire & emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies.
The Shawano expansion brings nearly 50 job openings at both its Marion and Shawano locations. Learn more about careers at Marion Body Works here.