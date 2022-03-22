APPLETON—Early bird registration for the 7th annual marketing and sales conference Experience Inbound, returning to an in-person format, said host agencies Weidert Group of Appleton and Stream Creative of Milwaukee.
Experience Inbound 2022 is a conference for marketing and sales professionals focusing on relevant topics including marketing, sales, SEO, social media, content. It will be presented in its entirety on two different days, in two locations: Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Monday, June 6, and Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Tuesday, June 7.
Internationally renowned comedian, speaker, and CEO of Ridiculous Media, Tim Washer, will headline this year’s lineup of keynote speakers. Washer has held previous roles acting and writing for Saturday Night Live, The Late Show, James Corden, and John Oliver, and as global head of social content at IBM, and focuses on helping companies build loyalty with customers with humor and humility.
“Attendees will hear from some of the most remarkable marketing experts and speakers from across North America and will take part in keynote and hands-on workshop sessions offering the opportunity to learn and network,"said Greg Linnemanstons, president of Weidert Group.
Event attendees will receive actionable instruction and key insights provided by expert speakers from HubSpot, Fire&Spark, SlapFive, Paid Media Pros, and other influential marketing and sales companies.
The lineup of event speakers includes leading experts from various areas of marketing, sales, and technology:
- Tim Washer, Comedian and Speaker
- Tim Cigelske, Director of Communications, Sprecher Brewing Co.
- Dale Bertrand, Founder, Fire&Spark
- Wayne Breitbarth, CEO and LinkedIn Trainer, Power Formula LLC.
- Jeff Ernst, Author and CEO, SlapFive
- John-Erik Pszenny, Lead Strategic Channel Consultant, HubSpot
- Joe Martinez, Co-founder, Paid Media Pros
- Greg Linnemanstons, President of Weidert Group
- Nicole Mertes, Vice President of Client Relations and Business Development at Weidert Group
- Janice Dombrowski, Content Director, Stream Creative
- Steve James, Partner, Stream Creative
- Alicia Cardenas, Project Manager, Stream Creative
Early bird registration for Experience Inbound is now open here. For more information about event details and to register for Experience Inbound, visit www.experienceinbound.com.